Dalton man jailed over drunken antics in St Peter's Gardens

A Dalton man has been jailed over his drunken antics in St Peter’s Gardens.

Patrick Harrington, of Longfield Avenue, appeared before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that police were called at 4pm on August 10 following reports of a male and female drinking in the Lord Street area of Huddersfield.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Mr Wills told magistrates that the couple were warned about drinking in the area and the female tried to hide a container filled with alcohol, refusing to hand it over.

Harrington, who has 170 offences to his name, became abusive and swore at the officers and was arrested.

Magistrates heard that the 39-year-old has since been recalled to prison.

They sentenced him to four weeks in custody for the new offence.

He has to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.