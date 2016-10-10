Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Dalton man jailed over drunken antics in St Peter's Gardens

Patrick Harrington has 170 offences to his name

St Peter's Gardens, Huddersfield

A Dalton man has been jailed over his drunken antics in St Peter’s Gardens.

Patrick Harrington, of Longfield Avenue, appeared before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that police were called at 4pm on August 10 following reports of a male and female drinking in the Lord Street area of Huddersfield.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Mr Wills told magistrates that the couple were warned about drinking in the area and the female tried to hide a container filled with alcohol, refusing to hand it over.

Harrington, who has 170 offences to his name, became abusive and swore at the officers and was arrested.

Magistrates heard that the 39-year-old has since been recalled to prison.

They sentenced him to four weeks in custody for the new offence.

He has to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

Today's top stories

Huddersfield crime report Blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard Is mystery orb in Holmfirth a UFO? Countdown to A&E decision
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Dewsbury hostel resident punched in face in unprovoked attack

Attacker Daniel Habberjam recalled to prison

Related Tags

In The News
Courts
Places
Dalton
Organisations
Kirklees Magistrates Court

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Almondbury
    Is this Huddersfield's most intimate new restaurant?
  2. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Lorry driver drove from Italy to Batley then drank wine in his cab
  3. Holmfirth
    Firefighters tackle blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard
  4. Kirklees Council Local Plan
    Horses Not Houses: Kirklees Council plans for 4,000 homes on green belt show "utter contempt" for public
  5. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Huddersfield A&E battle taken to 10 Downing Street

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent