A Dalton man has admitted supplying drugs to his friends.

Tony Lucas, of Long Lane, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs cocaine and MDMA, class C drug ketamine and class B drug mephedrone.

The Huddersfield court was told that police executed a search warrant at the flat of Lucas’ partner at The Melting Point in Firth Street, Huddersfield, on March 3, 2014.

They discovered various packages of drugs in the property and Lucas made some admissions in interview about being involved in dealing them.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd said that he was pleading guilty on a basis that he dealt drugs to his friends while under duress.

She added that the 30-year-old was dealing because he was struggling to pay off his debts.

Mrs Kidd said: “He’s not out on the street selling these drugs.”

District Judge Wajid Khalil accepted Lucas’ plea and committed his case to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing by a judge.

This will take place on March 2, Lucas was told.

He was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.