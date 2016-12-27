Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives hunting a masked gunman who struck in Dalton have issued a description of a car they want to trace.

Police are investigating a gun attack on two men in a car in Harpe Inge in broad daylight on Christmas Eve.

A man in a balaclava jumped out of a medium-sized saloon and fired up to four shots in the street.

One of the shots was blasted at the car windscreen. The glass shattered but neither of the men inside were injured.

Police have now renewed their appeal for information and have released details of a car they want to trace.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, said a black A-class Mercedes AMG was being sought by detectives.

The car was described as “sporty-looking” and had blacked-out windows.

Mr Walker said: “This distinctive-looking Mercedes was seen in the area around the time and we would like to hear from anyone who saw it or has any information about it.”

The two victims were sat in a grey-coloured A-class Mercedes at 3.10pm when a car pulled up with three or four men in it.

All the men were wearing masks, one of them a Spider-Man mask.

Mr Walker said a bullet was fired into the car and ballistic and forensic examination was taking place.

He added: “Forensic examination of the bullet and other evidence secured from the scene is being looked at.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.