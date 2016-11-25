Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The care and protection of hundreds of vulnerable children in Kirklees has been slammed by government inspectors.

Ofsted has branded Kirklees Council’s children’s services as “inadequate” – the lowest rating it can give.

The council was inspected in September, just five months after it revealed to the Examiner it had uncovered serious issues through its own investigation.

But Ofsted said the children’s services department had been unable to improve significantly in the short period of time.

A 38-page report published today (Friday) says: “Services for vulnerable children in Kirklees are inadequate, due to serious widespread failures which result in some children not being protected or having their needs met.”

The report reveals the Kirklees Safeguarding Children Board raised the alarm about social work standards in August 2015, prompting chief executive Adrian Lythgo to launch an independent review.

A review of 226 cases found 10% were of concern, with urgent action required to help some children.

Senior figures in the children’s services team have been replaced over the past couple of years.

Clr Erin Hill took on responsibilty for the portfolio in May last year from predecessor, Clr Jean Calvert, who oversaw the service from 2011.

At the time of her appointment the service was rated “good” by Ofsted.

Clr Calvert has since been embroiled in the so-called Ratesgate scandal after failing to pay her council tax bills on time for many years.

Sarah Callaghan was appointed as the director for the department last April, replacing Alison O’Sullivan – who retired but has since become a government advisor for the Children’s Commissioner.

A review by the new director found more than 500 children had received poor service.

The Ofsted report concedes that the new management was already aware of the issues and has made some progress.

But it says many new policies are not yet making a difference to children’s experiences.

It describes the department’s electronic recording system as “not fit for purpose” and says many social workers are not given adequate inductions, training or supervision.

Inspectors further said that some social workers were under too much pressure.

The damning report criticises officials’ “inconsistent” standards and lack of co-ordination with other agencies, such as the police.

It adds: “There is too much focus on the parents, rather than the experience of children.”

Delays in removing children from dangerous homes were also uncovered and the council’s co-ordination of legal work and its use of the court system is also slated.

Ofsted also said many children in care were being placed too far away from their family and friends.

The report does praise the council’s work to prevent child sexual exploitation.

Kirklees Council says it has committed £4m extra cash to tackling poor practices, including recruiting more permanent social workers and foster carers.