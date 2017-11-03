Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist has been jailed after a police chase ended with him crashing into two parked cars.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers saw Shabaz Munir driving a Honda car in Leeds Road, Huddersfield on the morning of October 11 and turned to follow him.

They pulled in behind him in the traffic but he sped off, reaching 60mph in a 30 mile zone.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, told the court Munir then drove across a mini roundabout and continued at 60mph, ignoring the speed limit.

He went over speed bumps and overtook vehicles on the wrong side of the road, forcing one driver to perform an emergency stop to avoid him.

The pursuit ended when Munir went across a junction without stopping and smashed into two parked cars, causing minor damage to one but more extensive damage to the other. The impact forced them on to the footpath where one hit with a garden wall.

Munir jumped out and ran off but was detained soon afterwards. The court heard he had 35 convictions for 69 offences including a previous offence of dangerous driving.

Anastasis Tassou, representing Munir, said his greatest mitigation was his early guilty plea and his good fortune that no-one was injured. Munir had been abusing drugs for 20 years and was willing to comply with treatment but had been warned prison was more likely.

Munir, 36 of Jade Place, Fartown, admitted dangerous driving and having no insurance.

Jailing him for 12 months with two years driving disqualification, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: “You drove at grossly excessive speed in residential areas. Those cars ended up on a footpath, it could have killed someone if they had been walking along it.

“It is quite impossible to pass over this piece of driving without imposing an immediate custodial sentence.”