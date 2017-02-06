Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dangerous driver “could have killed someone” after leading police on a 90mph chase.

Ehsan Adil, 24, ignored red traffic lights and drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

The drama ended when he abandoned his car and was found hiding under a lorry.

Adil, who took cannabis daily as well as steroids to bulk up his frame, said he panicked after seeing police.

Sentencing him to an 18-week suspended jail term, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court bench chairman Graham Lee said: “You could have killed someone. You went through three sets of red traffic lights and the wrong way down a dual carriageway chased by police.

“The possibilities of serious injury are endless.”

Adil, of Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike, admitted dangerous driving and possession of class B drug cannabis and class C anabolic steroids.

He caught the attention of police as he drove along Oxford Road, Dewsbury, at 3am on July 18 because he appeared to be hiding his face.

The officers turned their car around and followed the black Ford Focus which quickly picked up speed and headed to Gomersal and Heckmondwike.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “It drove straight through a red light on Dewsbury Road and failed to give way at a junction.

“The officers illuminated their lights and sirens but he continued to drive in an erratic manner, taking blind bends on the wrong side of the road.”

As Adil approached Hill Top his speed had increased to 70mph and then to three times the limit at 90mph.

Mr Wills added: “It seemed as if the driver had difficulty controlling the vehicle and other officers joined in the pursuit on Market Street.

“The rear tyre burst, there was a large amount of dust in the road and the tyre was then coming away from the car.”

The Focus ended up on the wrong side of the road as it was abandoned with the engine running. Cannabis was found stashed in the centre console.

The other police car continued to chase Adil to an industrial area off Watergate Road, Dewsbury, where he was found under a lorry with mobile phones and cash.

Zara Begum, mitigating, said her client made “a stupid error of judgement” and added: “He knows he could have caused a serious accident or loss of life and is remorseful.”

Adil was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work and pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.