A dangerous driver stole his father’s car and led police on a 10 minute chase, a court heard.

Raphael Hunte reached speeds of 70mph as he raced though residential streets in an attempt to escape the officers.

The pursuit in Bradley – which saw the force’s helicopter scrambled – only ended when the 29-year-old crashed the silver Seat Leon.

Hunte, of Chestnut Street in Deighton, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicle taking, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

He now faces sentencing by a judge at crown court.

Lucy Malpas, prosecuting, said that the vehicle belonged to Hunte’s father, Trevor.

At 10pm on November 12 he went to bed leaving Hunte alone downstairs.

His car was left parked outside his home and was locked and secure, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Around six hours later in the early hours of November 13 police spotted his vehicle at a roundabout near Sherwood Avenue.

Miss Malpas said: “The defendant paused at the junction for no reason and this caught their attention.

“When they attempted to pull him over he continued to drive at speed through residential areas before losing control of that vehicle and colliding with two parked cars.”

Hunte’s car hit a silver Ford Mondeo and a blue Mini, causing some damage.

The Huddersfield court was told that other police vehicles and the West Yorkshire Police Helicopter were called to assist in apprehending Hunte after he then fled from the crashed vehicle.

He was eventually caught hiding in a bush, Miss Malpas said.

She added: “This was an incident involving a police pursuit which has gone on for 10 minutes.

“A number of police cars were involved and he was chased around residential areas, at one point reaching speeds of 70mph.

“He’s narrowly missed other vehicles and veered onto the wrong side of the road.”

District Judge Michael Fanning agreed that his sentencing powers were not adequate in the case.

He committed Hunte to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on January 5.

He was handed a driving ban in the interim.