Toni Steadman in court for dangerous driving on Marsh streets

A dangerous driver led police on a chase through residential streets with a young child in the car.

Drivers were forced to take evasive action as Toni Steadman sped towards them on the wrong side of the road, reaching speeds of 60mph, mounting the pavement and ignoring red traffic lights.

Police found an eight-year-old sat beside him in a distressed state when he eventually came to a stop.

Steadman, who held a previous conviction for dangerous driving, will be sentenced by a crown court judge later this month.

Edward Brady, chairman of the bench at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, said: “We’re horrified that there was a young child in the car.”

Steadman, of Leymoor Road, Longwood, pleaded guilty to offences of dangerous driving and using a vehicle without a licence or insurance.

Police noticed his Fiat Punto on Reed Street in Marsh at 6.15pm on September 8 during a routine patrol.

He failed to give way at a mini roundabout before mounting the pavement as he continued onto Westbourne Road.

The 30-year-old then made a right hand turn into the path of a moving vehicle, forcing the driver to make an emergency stop.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “The officers illuminated their lights and activated the sirens and followed the vehicle, now driving at 50mph in a 30mph residential area.”

The Huddersfield court was told that police lost sight of the car for a period before it was pointed out again by members of the public.

Mr Bozman said: “He was driving on residential streets with speed bumps at more than double the 30mph limit, overtaking vehicles crossing into the wrong side of the carriageway.

“The defendant went through a red light at 60mph and other vehicles had to take evasive action.”

Steadman headed into East Street in Lindley, smoke billowing from his tyres as he drove on the wrong side of the road approaching a zebra crossing.

He came to a stop on Burn Road in Birchencliffe, Mr Bozman said.

The prosecutor added: “There was an eight-year-old child in the passenger seat, visibly upset.

“It was a prolonged case of bad driving, involving police and evasive action by other road users.”

Steadman said that the vehicle was his own and that he bought it eight weeks ago.

He was sentenced in May at Bradford Crown Court for offences of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, admitted that his client’s case was aggravated by the presence of a child and his history of similar offending.

He told magistrates that Steadman’s reason for offending in the past was down to his addiction to class A drugs, although he has now stopped using these.

Magistrates committed Steadman for sentencing to Leeds Crown Court.

He will appear there on October 18 and was banned from driving immediately.