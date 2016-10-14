Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Dangerous zebra crossing being moved - two years late

OAP run down on notorious village crossing spot in Carr Lane, Slaithwaite

Zebra crossing in Slaithwaite
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A notorious pedestrian crossing is being moved – two years later than councillors agreed.

A zebra crossing on Carr Lane, Slaithwaite, will finally be relocated following a spate of incidents that included an elderly woman being run down while using the crossing.

The crossing, in the centre of the village outside The Commercial pub, was supposed to be moved when the new Aldi supermarket was built.

The German firm agreed to finance the work as part of the community levy linked to its planning permission.

The store opened in November 2014 but works to move the dangerous crossing have only just begun.

WATCH video of people queuing at the opening of Slaithwaite's Aldi below

Aldi opens in Slaithwaite: Huge queues on opening day
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The Examiner has asked what has caused the two-year delay and is waiting for a response from Kirklees Council.

The crossing is just 39ft (11m) from the roundabout which connects Carr Lane, Market Place and Britannia Road.

Its location so close to a roundabout has been blamed for a number of close calls and one serious accident which saw an 80-year-old woman hit by a vehicle in June 2014.

Zebra crossing, Carr Lane, Slaithwaite.

The elderly victim had to undergo surgery at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for two broken ankles.

The zebra crossing will now be relocated further away from the mini roundabout, to allow drivers more time after crossing the roundabout.

Colne Valley Liberal Democrat councillor, Nicola Turner, campaigned for the crossing to be relocated.

She said: “I’m really pleased that the zebra crossing will be moved from its current location, although it was supposed to have been done when Aldi opened.

“I believe that the relocation of the crossing will make the road safer for pedestrians.

“I know that residents and shopkeepers have long been concerned about road safety in the area, so I’m hopeful that this will alleviate some of their concerns.”

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “The process was delayed because there was an accident which required the police to investigate and report on, which led to us then making some improvements to the scheme.

"This meant securing further Cabinet approval and readvertising the scheme, including responding to objections raised as part of the consultation process.”

Works to relocate the crossing have already started on site, with the installation of new beacon poles, kerbs and tactile paving.

Zebra crossing, Carr Lane, Slaithwaite.

Resurfacing works to remove the old crossing, resurface a section of Carr Lane, and install a new humped zebra crossing will begin on Monday and run to Friday, October 21.

There will be a temporary night closure of Carr Lane from the junction of Station Road to the junction of Lewisham Road.

A diversion route will be available along Station Road and pedestrian access will be retained at all times.

Today's top stories

Fancy being a bus driver? See the winning calendar pictures here How to get compo for pothole damage Lee Blenkin jailed over car attack
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Aldi unveils new look for Huddersfield stores with £300m investment plan

Aldi will spend £300m improving its store fixtures for beers, wines and spirits, fresh produce and "food to go"

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
People
Nicola Turner
Organisations
Liberal Democrats
Kirklees Council
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Places
Slaithwaite

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Council
    Damaged your car on a pothole? Here's what to do if you want compensation
  2. Dewsbury
    Dewsbury man drove his car at 15-year-old boy — because he was a Muslim
  3. Network Rail
    Network Rail is looking for apprentices — here's how to apply
  4. Emley
    Driver flees scene after head-on crash near Emley leaves one man hurt
  5. Linthwaite
    Fire service tackle chimney blaze at Sair Inn just days after death of landlord Ron Crabtree

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent