Dangerous zebra crossing being moved - two years late

A notorious pedestrian crossing is being moved – two years later than councillors agreed.

A zebra crossing on Carr Lane, Slaithwaite, will finally be relocated following a spate of incidents that included an elderly woman being run down while using the crossing.

The crossing, in the centre of the village outside The Commercial pub, was supposed to be moved when the new Aldi supermarket was built.

The German firm agreed to finance the work as part of the community levy linked to its planning permission.

The store opened in November 2014 but works to move the dangerous crossing have only just begun.

The Examiner has asked what has caused the two-year delay and is waiting for a response from Kirklees Council.

The crossing is just 39ft (11m) from the roundabout which connects Carr Lane, Market Place and Britannia Road.

Its location so close to a roundabout has been blamed for a number of close calls and one serious accident which saw an 80-year-old woman hit by a vehicle in June 2014.

Zebra crossing, Carr Lane, Slaithwaite.

The elderly victim had to undergo surgery at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for two broken ankles.

The zebra crossing will now be relocated further away from the mini roundabout, to allow drivers more time after crossing the roundabout.

Colne Valley Liberal Democrat councillor, Nicola Turner, campaigned for the crossing to be relocated.

She said: “I’m really pleased that the zebra crossing will be moved from its current location, although it was supposed to have been done when Aldi opened.

“I believe that the relocation of the crossing will make the road safer for pedestrians.

“I know that residents and shopkeepers have long been concerned about road safety in the area, so I’m hopeful that this will alleviate some of their concerns.”

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “The process was delayed because there was an accident which required the police to investigate and report on, which led to us then making some improvements to the scheme.

"This meant securing further Cabinet approval and readvertising the scheme, including responding to objections raised as part of the consultation process.”

Works to relocate the crossing have already started on site, with the installation of new beacon poles, kerbs and tactile paving.

Zebra crossing, Carr Lane, Slaithwaite.

Resurfacing works to remove the old crossing, resurface a section of Carr Lane, and install a new humped zebra crossing will begin on Monday and run to Friday, October 21.

There will be a temporary night closure of Carr Lane from the junction of Station Road to the junction of Lewisham Road.

A diversion route will be available along Station Road and pedestrian access will be retained at all times.