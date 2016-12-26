Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By his own admission the young Daniel Danser “was probably one of those bookworms. I stayed in and read books.”

The internet entrepreneur turned debut novelist claims his favourite book as an eight-year-old was Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. He was also steeped in the works of Charles Dickens and George Orwell.

But when it came to feeding his youthful bookworm’s mind he opted for the action/adventure thrillers of writers such as Michael (Jurassic Park) Crichton and Robert (The Bourne Identity) Ludlum. Which perhaps explains his decision to pen his own cat-and-mouse thriller The God Particle.

“The fast-paced cinematic approach has always appealed to me,” said the 55-year-old, who lives in Birchencliffe.

“My style of writing is very much influenced by that. Critics can claim it’s fantasy and characters are two-dimensional but those books take you on a journey from A to B and I hope mine does, too.”

The God Particle is a blend of science, fiction, fact and sinister thriller based around the Large Hadron Collider and the mysterious Higgs bosun – or god particle – which some scientists believe holds the answer to the origins of the cosmos. Daniel’s style of writing has seen him compared to Dan Brown, author of the runaway best-seller The Da Vinci Code.

He says his novel looks at science but the reader “doesn’t need to be a boffin” to enjoy it.

“My book is not about particle physics,” he laughed. “It’s a chase thriller with several layers, characters and sub-plots that all adds to the cinematic approach. I based the male lead on Matt Damon. It was his image I had in my mind when I was writing the character.”

He advises other wannabe writers to have faith in their ideas and keep plugging away to locate the right publisher. It took five long years to generate the idea for what eventually became The God Particle but the actual writing of the end product took just four months.

He is now a full-time writer and is working on a sequel, to be hopefully delivered to publishers Austin Macauley in 2017. A third book is also bubbling away. The inspiration, he says, can be traced back to his childhood love of a rattling good yarn.

“It does not go away. It’s in my blood. They say ‘you write about what you know’, and that’s true. I like thrillers and that’s what I write.”