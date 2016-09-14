Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Daniel Kimberley led police on high-speed chase - then bailed out leaving car to smash into wall

  • Updated
  • By

Cowlersley man given suspended jail sentence

A car crashed into a garden wall after the driver jumped out when he was being followed by police.

Leeds Crown Court heard Daniel Kimberley had bought the Renault Clio only a week and a half earlier for £250 on Gumtree and was seen driving in Huddersfield on August 1.

Syam Soni, prosecuting, said he pulled in front of a police car without giving way and when they decided to run a check on the vehicle discovered he had no insurance.

They signalled with lights and siren for him to stop but he drove on turning into Dark Lane, Almondbury , without giving way. He then drove into Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on the wrong side of the road again failing to give way and narrowly missing a Range Rover.

He was travelling about 60mph in a 30mph limit before turning into Bowling Street, Cowlersley, clipping the front tyre on the kerb causing it to deflate.

“The car ground to a crawl and he jumped out of the driver’s seat while it was still moving slowly. He ran into an alley where he was pursued and detained,” said Mr Soni. “Meanwhile, the vehicle carried on, colliding with a garden wall causing significant damage.”

Dashcam captures frightening overtake by Skoda driver in Ripponden

Adam Birkby, for Kimberley, said he had planned to insure the vehicle and get an appropriate adult to supervise while he learned to drive but had got tempted to show it to a friend before he had done so.

“His inexperience showed by his failing to pull on the handbrake when he got out,” said Mr Birkby.

He added that Kimberley was working and said what happened was completely out of character.

Kimberley, 25 of Cowlersley Lane, Cowlersley , admitted dangerous driving and having no insurance. He was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, 160 hours unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 12 months and was ordered to pay £150 compensation for the wall and £320 prosecution costs.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC told him he should not have been behind the wheel when the police saw him.

“You set off and a chase ensued. It was not the longest chase, over two to three miles, during which you drove dangerously and it only ended when you clipped the kerb and one tyre deflated.”

Today's top stories

What a storm over Huddersfield! Shocking attack in street Police watchdog investigating death He was found asleep in a garden
1 of 4

Recently Published

When will the new TK Maxx store in Huddersfield open?

TK Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

Fashion and homeware retailer TK Maxx is creating up to 35 jobs with its new store at Great Northern Retail Park

Previous Articles

Would-be taxi driver smashes into another firm's car after drink driving

Slawit and Golcar Cars operator Rory Senior banned from the road

Related Tags

Places
Almondbury
Cowlersley
Huddersfield
Birkby

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Lightning strike over Huddersfield taken from Kirkheaton
  1. West Yorkshire News
    House struck by lightning as huge storm hits Huddersfield
  2. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Man slashed in broad daylight attack in Trinity Street, Huddersfield town centre
  3. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Police watchdog probing death of arrested man in Huddersfield
  4. Ask Examiner
    Mystery of the black magic rituals - your Ask Examiner question answered
  5. Weather
    It was a scorcher in Huddersfield - and Wednesday could be even hotter

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent