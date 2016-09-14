A car crashed into a garden wall after the driver jumped out when he was being followed by police.

Leeds Crown Court heard Daniel Kimberley had bought the Renault Clio only a week and a half earlier for £250 on Gumtree and was seen driving in Huddersfield on August 1.

Syam Soni, prosecuting, said he pulled in front of a police car without giving way and when they decided to run a check on the vehicle discovered he had no insurance.

They signalled with lights and siren for him to stop but he drove on turning into Dark Lane, Almondbury , without giving way. He then drove into Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on the wrong side of the road again failing to give way and narrowly missing a Range Rover.

He was travelling about 60mph in a 30mph limit before turning into Bowling Street, Cowlersley, clipping the front tyre on the kerb causing it to deflate.

“The car ground to a crawl and he jumped out of the driver’s seat while it was still moving slowly. He ran into an alley where he was pursued and detained,” said Mr Soni. “Meanwhile, the vehicle carried on, colliding with a garden wall causing significant damage.”

Adam Birkby, for Kimberley, said he had planned to insure the vehicle and get an appropriate adult to supervise while he learned to drive but had got tempted to show it to a friend before he had done so.

“His inexperience showed by his failing to pull on the handbrake when he got out,” said Mr Birkby.

He added that Kimberley was working and said what happened was completely out of character.

Kimberley, 25 of Cowlersley Lane, Cowlersley , admitted dangerous driving and having no insurance. He was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, 160 hours unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 12 months and was ordered to pay £150 compensation for the wall and £320 prosecution costs.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC told him he should not have been behind the wheel when the police saw him.

“You set off and a chase ensued. It was not the longest chase, over two to three miles, during which you drove dangerously and it only ended when you clipped the kerb and one tyre deflated.”