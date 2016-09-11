Dashcam captures frightening overtake by Skoda driver in Ripponden

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

This is the moment a car swerves across the road in a reckless overtake in Ripponden.

Without a care for other road users this Skoda driver attempts a reckless set of overtakes on a country lane in this scary footage captured on a dashcam.

The incident happened in Rochdale Road, Ripponden, at around 12.30pm on Friday.

The video shows a car driving along the country lane in the opposite direction – legally – at 60mph .

Yet despite this danger, the selfish Skoda driver persists with his overtake of a car and two lorries.

The oncoming driver has to brake sharply to avoid a collision

He forces the car and lorries to stop while causing the oncoming driver with the dashboard camera to brake sharply.

The eagle-eyed among you may notice that the dangerous driver’s vehicle is not carrying a number plate on the front bumper.

Instead it is barely visible on the dashboard.

