Dashcam captures frightening overtake by Skoda driver in Ripponden

This is the moment a car swerves across the road in a reckless overtake in Ripponden.
Without a care for other road users this Skoda driver attempts a reckless set of overtakes on a country lane in this scary footage captured on a dashcam.
The incident happened in Rochdale Road, Ripponden, at around 12.30pm on Friday.
The video shows a car driving along the country lane in the opposite direction – legally – at 60mph .
Yet despite this danger, the selfish Skoda driver persists with his overtake of a car and two lorries.
He forces the car and lorries to stop while causing the oncoming driver with the dashboard camera to brake sharply.
The eagle-eyed among you may notice that the dangerous driver’s vehicle is not carrying a number plate on the front bumper.
Instead it is barely visible on the dashboard.
