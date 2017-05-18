The video will start in 8 Cancel

This Yorkshire Tiger bus driver looks like he’s in a hurry as he appears to dash through a red light forcing a car to stop.

This footage was captured by Richard Harvey’s dashboard camera at the junction of Castlegate and Trinity Street in Huddersfield, at 7pm on Wednesday.

While the rush hour is over the ring road around Huddersfield town centre is still busy.

Two buses turn right out of Trinity Street and onto Castlegate before the light turns red.

A short but noticeable time after, a Yorkshire Tiger single-decker makes the same manoeuvre, apparently after the light has changed to red.

This forces a BMW driver, who is turning right from Castlegate onto Trinity Street towards Greenhead Park, to stop to avoid a collision.

Simon Finnie, managing director at Yorkshire Tiger, said: "We are investigating this incident and will use the footage to help us try and identify the driver."