Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Date announced for Batley and Spen by-election

  • Updated
  • By

Writ to Parliament to confirm day voters go to the polls

Kirklees Council local election count at Cathedral House, Huddersfield.

The Batley and Spen by-election will be held on Thursday October 20, it has been announced.

Voters will go to the polls to find a successor to the late Labour MP Jo Cox who died after being attacked in Birstall in June.

By-elections have to be called within three months of the death of a sitting MP.

A writ will be moved in Parliament to confirm the date.

The Labour party in Batley and Spen has launched a search for its candidate with the deadline for nominations set for noon on Friday.

Twitter
Tracy Brabin

A list of candidates will be drawn up before interviews take place on Monday night.

A final shortlist will be drawn up and a candidate chosen at a hustings event in the constituency a week on Friday.

One of the favourites is believed to be former Coronation Street and EastEnders actress Tracy Brabin, a friend of Ms Cox.

Both were students at Heckmondwike Grammar School.

Recently Published

She overcame dyslexia - now June Durrant has taken the top job at Kirklees College

A former student at Huddersfield Technical College has been appointed acting principal at Kirklees College

Previous Articles

Batley and Spen by-election: Labour members can now put themselves forward for selection

The successful candidate will be revealed in the constituency on September 23

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
Schools
Organisations
Heckmondwike Grammar School
Labour Party
Places
Batley
Entertainment
Coronation Street
EastEnders
People
Jo Cox

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Lightning strike over Huddersfield taken from Kirkheaton
  1. West Yorkshire News
    House struck by lightning as huge storm hits Huddersfield
  2. Facebook
    Police name couple who died in Brighouse smash
  3. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Man slashed in broad daylight attack in Trinity Street, Huddersfield town centre
  4. Homicide and Major Enquiry Team
    Man hurt after gun fired in Riddings Road in Deighton
  5. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Police watchdog probing death of arrested man in Huddersfield

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent