A post office raided by police as part of a £3m money laundering investigation is set to re-open next week.

Salendine Nook Post Office at New Hey Road, Salendine Nook , closed on Tuesday, October 10, for what the Post Office later called “operational reasons.”

The post office was one of four properties in West and South Yorkshire where warrants were executed. Two addresses in Queen’s Road and Gibbet Street, Halifax , were also raided along with another address in Sheffield.

West Yorkshire Police said officers recovered just over £3m worth of assets including cash and jewellery during their operation.

Following the raids, police arrested four people on suspicion of money laundering offences. The four, who include Salendine Nook sub-postmaster Mohammed Khan, were released pending further investigation.

In an e-mailed statement to the Examiner, Mr Khan said the post office would re-open on Tuesday, December 19.

He said: “I have been working very hard behind the scenes with the Post Office, trying to come to a solution to get the branch back open, as this has been my main priority. After having talks with the Post Office, they have decided to open the branch with a temporary manager in charge.”

He added: “This obviously for me is a difficult time, as I was gearing up for Christmas. It is very unfortunate and no one saw this coming.

“Nevertheless, thinking about my customers I, along with the Post Office, wanted services to be available in this area. The only other option would have been to leave the branch closed till my (the police) investigation is complete.”

He said: “I have seen my customers having to visit other post offices further away so I would like to say, use your local post office, support your post office, it is open for you.

“I have also been approached by many customers from time to time outside my branch telling me how difficult it is for them having to use other branches and that they wish I re-open soon.

“I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience the closure has caused everyone.”