Huddersfield’s latest toy shop will open its doors on Saturday, December 9.

The Kingsgate Centre has confirmed the date for the opening of The Entertainer, which is moving into unit 18 – formerly taken by Shoe Zone – and part of neighbouring unit 17 just in time for the run-up to Christmas.

The shopfront has been boarded up while work to fit-out the store goes ahead.

The arrival of the store was welcomed by one parent on Twitter, who commented: “About time we had more toy shops in Huddersfield.”

The Entertainer, which was founded in 1981 by husband and wife team Gary and Catherine Grant, opened its first store that year in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

It now has more than 130 stores in the UK and six overseas. Its stores in Yorkshire include ones in Leeds, Wakefield, Bradford, Sheffield and Barnsley.

The company opened its 50th store in 2008 and was named Toy Retailer of the Year in 2011 and Online Toy Retailer of the Year in 2011 and 2012.

The new store will be one of only a handful of toy shops in the town, along with Toyland in the Piazza; Early Learning Centre on the Great Northern Retail Park and Argos at Victoria Lane and Leeds Road Retail Park.

Toys R Us had a pop-up shop at Kingsgate for four months until February this year.