Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Funeral arrangements for one of Huddersfield’s best-known sporting sons, Derek Ibbotson, have been revealed.

The Longwood Harriers clubman was the first man ever to run a mile in exactly four minutes at the White City Stadium on September 3, 1958.

And a year earlier he broke the world mile record in three minutes 57.2 seconds on the evening of July 19, 1957, at the White City.

Mr Ibbotson died at a care home at Lupset, near Wakefield, on February 23 after suffering from dementia in recent years.

Lynette Beveridge, his devoted partner for the past 18 years, who lives in Ossett, said the service would be held at St Peter’s Church, Byram Street, Huddersfield, from noon on Monday, March 27. She said: “Everybody is welcome to the church for the service and then there will be a private burial at St Philip’s Church in Birchencliffe.

“Two men have offered to give the eulogies including Roger Norton, the one-time Yorkshire Post athletics correspondent and an old friend of Derek’s from Horley, Surrey, John Dean.”

She said Derek’s two proudest moments were receiving the MBE from the Queen in 2008 just over 50 years after breaking the world record and being inducted into the England Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

“He was thrilled to be presented with the MBE by the Queen,” she added.