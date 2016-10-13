Date set for funeral of Sair Inn legend Ron Crabtree

Jim Crabtree and Helen Richardson - son and daughter of the late Ron Crabtree - at the Sair Inn, Linthwaite, Huddersfield.

The son and daughter of Huddersfield’s best-known landlord, Ron Crabtree, have spoken for the first time about their father’s death.

Ron was a pioneer in Yorkshire brewing circles and was owner of the legendary Sair Inn, Linthwaite, for more than 30 years.

He died on Sunday evening aged 79 after being diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this year.

More than 100 people are expected to attend his funeral at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday, October 25.

Jim Crabtree, 49, and Helen Richardson, 51, who both live in Bingley said they were grateful for all the tributes paid to their father, who they described as “unique.”

Ron bought the Sair in 1982 and thanks to his brewing skills it quickly became an essential part of the town’s real ale landscape.

And Jim and Helen say they are fully committed to maintaining the quirky, old-fashioned pub in its current form once their father’s affairs have been settled.

Jim said: “We would like to thank everyone, particularly the staff, who looked after him and pretty much ran the pub in recent months.

“We don’t want anything to change especially the staff. It’s the hub of the village.”

Helen said: “As for the funeral we want it to be a celebration of his life. I would remember him as a unique character who did things his way. He had a fantastic life.”

Jim added: “He wouldn’t have wanted anyone to be sad and the wake, of course, will be held here.”

Ron’s younger brother, Charlie Crabtree, of Lewes, near Brighton, said his and Ron’s early years were spent in Cape Town, South Africa.

He said: “He kind of changed when we came back home to Blighty in 1961. He was 24 and I was 19.

“He worked for some big companies but left to start up his workshop in Bingley with Keith his friend and partner.

“They worked on cars and some light engineering in a big workshop called Britannia Motors next to the canal. He was married by then with a young family.

“His life really began when he bought a beer kit and made his first brew on the kitchen table. He was never the same again. Constantly trying new things, getting bigger and bigger and more obsessed. The rest is history.

“His pub was unique. No frills. Honest basic with a row of sparkiling beers to choose from and a jukebox that all had his old favourites. Good stuff. Bob Marley, Howlin’ Wolf, all sorts.

“He created a good atmosphere. He had no music licence, but that did not stop him from putting on good live music from time to time.

“He loved to laugh. Very loudly. Sometimes too loud!”

One of Ron’s friends, Ken Ralphs, said: “Ron was a great character and a pioneer in the brewing and pub world.

“The Sair is a gem of a pub and known throughout the UK for its quirky nature, which was all down to his stewardship.

“It’s won heaps of awards and is known for its open fires and open conversation. It’s employed generations of local people.

“He had a strong feeling that the Sair should outlive him, because he was proud of what he’d set up.

“He asked some of his regulars to keep the Sair going as a non-profit making community pub and over the next few weeks we’ll see if it’s possible. Watch this space!”

No time has yet been confirmed for the funeral.