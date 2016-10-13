Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Date set for funeral of Sair Inn legend Ron Crabtree

Son and daughter pay tribute to their "unique" dad

Jim Crabtree and Helen Richardson - son and daughter of the late Ron Crabtree - at the Sair Inn, Linthwaite, Huddersfield.

The son and daughter of Huddersfield’s best-known landlord, Ron Crabtree, have spoken for the first time about their father’s death.

Ron was a pioneer in Yorkshire brewing circles and was owner of the legendary Sair Inn, Linthwaite, for more than 30 years.

He died on Sunday evening aged 79 after being diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this year.

More than 100 people are expected to attend his funeral at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday, October 25.

Jim Crabtree, 49, and Helen Richardson, 51, who both live in Bingley said they were grateful for all the tributes paid to their father, who they described as “unique.”

Ron bought the Sair in 1982 and thanks to his brewing skills it quickly became an essential part of the town’s real ale landscape.

And Jim and Helen say they are fully committed to maintaining the quirky, old-fashioned pub in its current form once their father’s affairs have been settled.

Jim said: “We would like to thank everyone, particularly the staff, who looked after him and pretty much ran the pub in recent months.

“We don’t want anything to change especially the staff. It’s the hub of the village.”

Helen said: “As for the funeral we want it to be a celebration of his life. I would remember him as a unique character who did things his way. He had a fantastic life.”

Jim added: “He wouldn’t have wanted anyone to be sad and the wake, of course, will be held here.”

Ron’s younger brother, Charlie Crabtree, of Lewes, near Brighton, said his and Ron’s early years were spent in Cape Town, South Africa.

He said: “He kind of changed when we came back home to Blighty in 1961. He was 24 and I was 19.

“He worked for some big companies but left to start up his workshop in Bingley with Keith his friend and partner.

Sair Inn head brewer Ian Bagshaw pays tribute to Ron Crabtree
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“They worked on cars and some light engineering in a big workshop called Britannia Motors next to the canal. He was married by then with a young family.

“His life really began when he bought a beer kit and made his first brew on the kitchen table. He was never the same again. Constantly trying new things, getting bigger and bigger and more obsessed. The rest is history.

“His pub was unique. No frills. Honest basic with a row of sparkiling beers to choose from and a jukebox that all had his old favourites. Good stuff. Bob Marley, Howlin’ Wolf, all sorts.

“He created a good atmosphere. He had no music licence, but that did not stop him from putting on good live music from time to time.

“He loved to laugh. Very loudly. Sometimes too loud!”

Jim Crabtree and Helen Richardson - son and daughter of the late Ron Crabtree - at the Sair Inn, Linthwaite, Huddersfield.

One of Ron’s friends, Ken Ralphs, said: “Ron was a great character and a pioneer in the brewing and pub world.

“The Sair is a gem of a pub and known throughout the UK for its quirky nature, which was all down to his stewardship.

“It’s won heaps of awards and is known for its open fires and open conversation. It’s employed generations of local people.

“He had a strong feeling that the Sair should outlive him, because he was proud of what he’d set up.

“He asked some of his regulars to keep the Sair going as a non-profit making community pub and over the next few weeks we’ll see if it’s possible. Watch this space!”

No time has yet been confirmed for the funeral.

Today's top stories

Speed camera myths busted New green belt homes closer Huddersfield's oldest pub? 'Wicked' peed all over victim's bed
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Woodland surveys around Scammonden and Butterley Reservoirs

Only 4% of the South Pennines is covered in woodland

Previous Articles

Obituary: Legendary brewer and Sair Inn landlord Ron Crabtree

Sair Inn owner Ron Crabtree.

He was instrumental in setting up Huddersfield's first micro brewery in 1980

Related Tags

Places
Linthwaite
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Gareth Quinn, jailed for burglary and witness intimidation
  1. Honley
    Honley man stole sex toy... and then peed all over victim's bed
  2. Kirklees
    Councillors agree Kirklees' planning blueprint for 31,000 homes
  3. Mount
    How a smart meter installation cost one Huddersfield couple their cooker
  4. Network Rail
    Network Rail is looking for apprentices — here's how to apply
  5. Batley
    Richard Carroll caught stealing - just half an hour after court appearance

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent