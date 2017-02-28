Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The daughter of a woman who died following a stabbing attack in Dalton has thanked the community for their kind messages of support.

Nateesha Hudson, 25, was also seriously injured in the incident at a house in Greenlea Court on Thursday morning but is expected to make a full recovery.

Her mother Beverley Robinson, 42, of Moldgreen, died in hospital over the weekend.

Nateesha posted on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone for your messages, me and my family appreciate all the kind words and support you have given.”

Nateesha previously told how her mum was “her rock and best friend.”

Writing on Facebook she said: “My beautiful mum, my rock and best friend I can’t truly put into words how much I’ll miss you, a true fighter till the end and an absolute diamond of a woman.

“You are my world. The one who brought me up to be the woman I am today, until we meet again. I love you so, so much.”

Since news of Beverley’s tragic death broke hundreds of messages of condolence have flooded social media.

A former colleague of Beverley’s, Richard Swales, said: “Bev was a work colleague when we started work at the same time in the accounts department at Remploy.

“She was such a nice person, one of those naturally funny people, and although I didn’t see much of her after she left Remploy in 2011, I always classed her as a friend. It’s very difficult for me to comprehend what happened, it makes no sense, and I’ll really miss her.”

Jo Koroma posted: “Been thinking about you and your family all day. Thoughts and prayers with your family. Hoping you rest in perfect peace xxx.”

Mand Wade also posted: “A beautiful lady as lost her life and her beautiful daughter suffered too. Such sad news. Why can’t we live in peace instead of all the violence we have to deal with? Thoughts prayers to the family. RIP Beverley xx.”

Mark Minott, 41, also of Greenlea Court, Dalton, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and appeared before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Minott was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Leeds Crown Court on March 24.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170085285.