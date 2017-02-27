Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Touching tributes have been paid to the victim of a stabbing in Dalton.

Beverley Robinson, 42, was found seriously injured at an address at Greenlea Court on Thursday morning.

Her 25-year-old daughter Nateesha Hudson was also seriously injured and both were taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Tragically, Beverley succumbed to her injuries and passed away over the weekend.

Daughter Nateesha paid a heartbreaking tribute to her mother.

Writing on Facebook, she said: “My beautiful mum, my rock and best friend I can’t truly put into words how much I’ll miss you, a true fighter till the end and an absolute diamond of a woman.

“You are my world. The one who brought me up to be the woman I am today, until we meet again. I love you so, so much.”

Another tribute reads: “Horrific news to hear this morning. Beverley Robinson, we had so many laughs at Remploy, your dry sense of humour was classic. Nobody deserves to have their life cut short, rest in peace Bev xxx.

Another tribute said: “Your mum raised two beautiful strong independent women. She would be so proud of you, Tee and Jermaine. She will be with you every step of the way in spirit xx stay strong x I’m always here for all of you xxxx

And another read: “As the tears flow from my eyes I had my ups and down with the love of my life. She gifted me a beautiful daughter and now Bev has been sadly taken away from her two daughters and son. Myself and her family may u rip my dear friend mother xxx.”

Mark Minott, 41, also of Greenlea Court, Dalton, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and appeared before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Minott was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before Leeds Crown Court on March 24.