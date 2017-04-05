Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The daughter of a Huddersfield long-distance swimmer has appealed for help in tracing a missing trophy awarded in her father’s name 50 years ago.

Helen Kaye-Wyatt, whose father Philip Kaye died in January, has only just discovered that a trophy was named in his honour to commemorate him swimming the English Channel in 1966.

She is now desperate to find out what happened to the trophy, which at one time may have been stored in a cabinet at the now-demolished Huddersfield Sports Centre.

Helen, who lives at Rastrick, has spoken to managers with Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), which runs Huddersfield Leisure Centre, but has so far drawn a blank.

She said the trophy was awarded annually by the Huddersfield and District Swimming Association to the outstanding open water swimmer of the year.

“I didn’t know anything about the trophy until I was clearing his things and came across three massive scrapbooks with Examiner cuttings.

“He never mentioned the trophy and my mum (Jean) had forgotten about it.

“It looked like a really nice trophy. I’m desperate to know what became of it.”

She added: “My dad was my ultimate hero – I adored him and we were really close. I have really struggled losing him. Finding the trophy would give me comfort. I’m very proud of what my dad did.”

Fixby English Channel crosser Phillip Kaye's shock over tragic death of Channel swimmer Nick Thomas

Helen is hoping someone has the trophy, or knows what happened to it.

“I hope it hasn’t been binned. It would be lovely to see it or have it back.”

Helen also hoped to present a new annual trophy, in memory of her father, for the most promising Huddersfield swimmer.

“In memory of my dad’s swimming achievements, it would make me extremely proud to present a new trophy annually, the Philip Kaye Memorial Trophy, for some kind of achievement in swimming.

“I understand that there is no longer any long distance swimming in Huddersfield and that swimming is now controlled by KAL rather than individual swimming clubs as when my dad was swimming.

“My idea would be along the lines of the trophy being presented for the most outstanding young swimmer of the year or the most promising swimmer.”

Mr Kaye, of Fixby, who was 79 when he died, created history by becoming the first man to swim the English Channel breaststroke, in 1966.

He sealed his place in history over the night of August 17 and August 18, 1966, when he swam the 21 miles.

It was the third time he had attempted the crossing.