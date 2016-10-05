THE standard of care at a Holmfirth care home was criticised following the death of a 91-year-old resident.

Sheila Barker, a retired secretary and mother-of-two, had been a resident at White Rose House in Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, since 2007.

An inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard that problems developed after she suffered a fall and a fracture of a thighbone in the autumn of 2011.

This led to a lack of mobility with pressure sores developing on her heels in March 2012 and later another pressure sore on her back – a source of major concern. She died on August 10 2013.

In a statement made by her eldest daughter Susan Scarlett, of Fenay Bridge, and read to the court by assistant coroner Mary Burke, she said: “The level of cleanliness was very poor.

Sheila Barker

“We used to take our own cleaning products to clean up. She was in pain at the end and I don’t think it was managed very well.”

And Mrs Scarlett criticised Dr Andrew Fowler, the GP who had cared for her since August 2007, saying: “He seemed to have a lack of care.

“I felt all the people involved in my mother’s care were trying to blame each other for shortcomings.

“Whenever I raised issues with Christine Evans, (the care home manager), she said: ‘If you don’t like it, move her,’” a statement Mrs Evans has denied making.

Mrs Scarlett’s sister Jean Eastwood supported her sister’s claims and said in a statement: “I was told by Christine that staff were doing the best they could and she (Mrs Barker) could move out.”

She added that she was always having to draw attention to her mother’s needs.

She said: “These were the people who should have noticed the first signs of mum being unwell and raised the necessary concerns.”

Mrs Eastwood gave evidence from the witness box and Mrs Burke asked: “Did Mrs Evans always deal with you in a professional manner?” Mrs Eastwood replied: “I can’t say that.”

White Rose House Care Centre

Dr Karen Ramsden, a consultant at Calderdale Royal Hospital, who carried out the post mortem, said: “The main thing that has resulted in her death was the pressure sores that have become infected and become septic.”

Mrs Barker died from sepsis with ischemic heart disease a contributory factor.

Giving evidence, Mrs Evans, who no longer works at the care home, was criticised by Mrs Burke over her frequent inability to answer some of the questions posed to her.

At one point she said: “I am troubled by a significant number of inaccuracies in your report. Do you know why?”

Mrs Evans replied: “No”.

The hearing continues.