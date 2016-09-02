A man has been given a community order after almost 1,000 indecent images of children were found on his laptop.

Leeds Crown Court heard a search warrant was executed at the home of David Stewart in Manchester Road, Milnsbridge, on March 31 and a Toshiba laptop was seized.

Anthony Moore, prosecuting, told the court that 938 indecent images of children were found on the computer.

There were 16 Category A images, the most serious, 76 Category B and 846 Category C. All the images involved girls some as young as six.

Stewart said he would immediately delete anyone younger than 13 “because that was not what he was interested in.”

Anastasis Tassou, for Stewart, said he had made full and frank admissions to the police before the laptop was even examined.

He had suffered some mental health problems and had now taken steps to seek help for those and had been referred for counselling.

“You may be fairly safe in the knowledge he will not return to these courts,” said Mr Tassou.

Stewart, 29, admitted three offences of possessing indecent images and was given a three year community order with 60 days' rehabilitation including the sex offender treatment programme. He was also ordered to pay £200 prosecution costs.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said the vast majority of the images were at the lowest level Category C but there were some at the most serious Category A.

“The children in these images, as you must understand, have been subjected to the most terrible degradation and abuse it is possible to imagine and, viewing these images in the way you did, contributed to that misery and degradation.”

He said while Stewart might deny a sexual interest in children he had admitted the offences and the best way to protect the public was not a short prison sentence but a community order enabling him to attend the sex offender treatment programme.