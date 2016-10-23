All day banjo festival makes Armitage Bridge hum!

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Two hundred banjo enthusiasts from all over the world turned Armitage Bridge into a sea of noise at the weekend.

They descended on the Huddersfield village to celebrate Eagle Music Shop’s remarkable achievement of growing the business to become the biggest Deering banjo dealer globally.

The shop marked its 10th anniversary as a Deering dealer with a day-long celebration at the North Light Gallery.

Deering is based in California and the team at Eagle have sold more than 4,500 Deering banjos and Steve Noon, who runs the shop along with daughter Rachel Price and son James Noon, says he still has to pinch himself about their achievement.

The one-day festival complete with workshops and performances showcased their success with a glittering array of musical talent.

Steve said: “Last year Deering said we sold more banjos than the largest musical chain shop in America – that’s amazing for a little shop in Armitage Bridge.”

Among those taking part were the world-renowned Kruger Brothers from North Carolina, JigJam and up-and-coming talent Dan Walsh, 29, who has just returned from a tour of India.

Steve said: “It’s just been incredible. We have had people come from Norway and Ireland for what was a very special day indeed.

Dan, originally from Stafford, said: “It’s great to see so many banjo players and fans in just one place.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“I have been playing the instrument for around 15 years now and have my own band called the Urban Folk Quartet.

“The banjo is popular around the world. In the past I have played as far away as New Zealand and Canada as well as the US, Denmark and Germany.

“Ever since Mumford and Sons became big a lot of people have got involved and as an instrument the banjo has become a lot more accessible.

“I started with the guitar but I just thought the banjo sounded good and it was cool.”