Exactly 40 years ago today (January 17, 1978) the Sex Pistols split up during an acrimonious tour in the USA after frontman Johnny Rotten quit the band. But less than a month before they had played their last ever gig in the UK which was at Ivanhoe’s in Huddersfield on Christmas Day 1977. The notorious bad boys of punk rock were in town to play a benefit gig for the children of striking firemen. TONY EARNSHAW recalls the mythic gig that made music history.

Pilloried by the Press, excoriated by the Establishment and loved by disenfranchised British youth, the Sex Pistols fetched up in Huddersfield on a freezing Christmas day in 1977 ... and made history.

Vocalist Johnny Rotten confesses: “To this day the people of Huddersfield mean a real lot to me”.

Guitarist Steve Jones says “I wish I was a kid in the audience, watching that.”

Drummer Paul Cook recalls “it was a great feeling.” And bassist Sid Vicious? He was dead just over a year later after first facing murder charges over the death of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

The gig and the fact that it went ahead was all the more remarkable because during the preceding months the Sex Pistols had been banned from a succession of towns and cities by local councils that damned them as a corrosive influence. Panic followed them everywhere and the tabloids were baying for their blood.

But for those that were there that day, it remains a treasured memory.

In the cold winter of 1977 firefighters had been on strike for nine weeks and their kids didn’t have much to look forward to. Step forward the Sex Pistols who not only vowed to play a free benefit gig (in fact, they played two) they also paid for gifts, fruit and cake. A LOT of cake.

The anarchy and fun of the event was caught on camera by filmmaker Julien Temple who got in-your-face footage of the Sex Pistols. It is a record of a mythic gig and all the chaos that ensued.

In 1977 Ady Saxman was a streetwise 14-year-old. He and his friends Chris and Howard, both 16, trudged through the snow to Huddersfield from a Batley council estate. Word of mouth led them to Ivanhoe’s nightclub on Manchester Road where the Sex Pistols had just finished playing for a highly unusual audience - children.

“We didn’t know that the kids’ performance had finished at 3pm - we’d been hoping to get into both,” recalls Ady, now 54 and a street busker.

“We were hoping to get into the party in the afternoon and get into the gig at night. We walked from Batley. It was winter. There was snow on the ground. It was a right trek. It took us more than two hours.

“When we turned up in Huddersfield we had to ask a policeman where Ivanhoe’s was. He took us there. This policeman walked us round. It was crazy, really. It must have looked a right sight on Christmas Day. We had the safety pins and multi-coloured hair.

“There was no music playing when the three friends arrived. Instead, children were flooding out of the venue covered in badges. The atmosphere, says Ady, was “joyous”.

“All the kids were happy,” he said. “They had given them presents like skateboards, things they didn’t expect. It was a very benevolent role - a total contrast to how they had been portrayed. It cheered a lot of kids up.

“We walked straight in. There was a 6ft cake that had been demolished. Cake was strewn all over the place. They had been throwing it around. There were also lots of posters and badges in boxes, just free. We were helping ourselves.”

When Ivanhoe’s emptied Ady, Chris and Howard helped to clear it up. When challenged by the landlord and a bouncer they admitted to not having tickets but were allowed to stay. They were among a select few who saw the band rehearsing for the evening show.

“The Sex Pistols came out,” said Ady. “They were gathering in front of us where we were mopping up. It was a bit more rehearsal for the gig at night, just the two guitarists and the drummer. We were star-struck.

“We knew that it was a major event because the Sex Pistols couldn’t play anywhere in the country at the time. Every time they had a gig arranged it was banned by the council. That’s why we pulled out all the stops to get there. We knew it would be something special. What we didn’t know is that it would be the last gig that they would play in the UK.”

The 70-minute evening gig itself was “electric” with the band blasting out tracks such as New York, Bodies, God Save the Queen and Pretty Vacant.

“It was fantastic,” Ady added. “It was dark and dingy in Ivanhoe’s so when we finished cleaning up we went up to the balcony. Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen were at the side of the stage looking at porno mags and giggling. My mate said, ‘Sidney!’ from the balcony. Sid was looking around and didn’t think of looking up. We did it again. It was a comical thing to do. Then he realised that we were upstairs. He put his thumb up and waved.

“In a normal circumstance we thought he would throw a bucket at us or something. But he just waved.

“Someone from a local punk band had some talcum powder and he threw it at Johnny Rotten’s head as he sang - it was going all over. There were traces following him about wherever he went. The gig was just power-packed, just raw energy.”

Afterwards, clutching a photograph that his older brother had taken at Leeds Polytechnic in 1976, Ady approached Johnny Rotten for his autograph. It was duly signed. He still has it.

“The photograph is brilliant,” said Ady. “It shows Johnny Rotten standing there in an orange life jacket. He had had a swig of Tartan bitter and he spat it out. It looked like a waterfall coming out of his mouth. He remembered it. He was impressed.

“Steve Jones was a bit miffed that it wasn’t a photo of him. He begrudgingly signed it. Paul Cook was sound. Sid Vicious was a bit unapproachable.

“I wasn’t scared going up to them. It wasn’t frightening at all. They were our idols.”

To get back to Batley, Ady, who had 70p in his pocket, and his pals paid for a taxi home. At school his mates called him “a jammy b******” and were “totally green with envy. They couldn’t believe it.”

Just over three weeks later, following a chaotic final gig at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, Johnny Rotten quit the band and the Sex Pistols were no more.

In the years after his Pistols experience Ady attended many other gigs, watching bands of the era such as The Clash, The Stranglers, The Buzzcocks and Siouxsie and the Banshees. And, borrowing from his Ivanhoe’s experience, he tried to get in for free whenever possible.

“That was our ambition, me and my mates,” he said. “We used to try and nick into gigs.

“It’s a feather in the cap to say that you were there at such an historic gig. It was a landmark in musical history. The Sex Pistols were the creme de la creme.

“I was 14 and shouldn’t even have been there. In its heyday it was just what the youth wanted: a voice. Because there wasn’t anything for the youth in our day. Punk rock opened up the way for anybody to pick up a guitar and bash out three chords.”

These days Ady plays saxophone having been inspired by UB40. It was, he says, always a latent ambition. He’s also a Christian and evangelises alongside his playing.

“All those years ago when I sang along to Anarchy in the UK - ‘I am an anti-Christ, I am an anarchist’ - I never thought I’d be doing this!” he laughs.