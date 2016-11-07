Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dead horse has been found in the River Calder in Dewsbury.

The horse is believed to have drowned after wandering from fields near Sands Lane Playing Fields at Earlsheaton.

It’s thought to have been there for two weeks now and can be seen from the footpath used by walkers.

It’s thought it may have slipped down quite a deep embankment, got stuck and drowned.

But it’s left people asking: who will remove the carcass?

Passers-by spotted the horse and reported it to various agencies, including the RSPCA, who told them it was the Environment Agency which was responsible.

On social media someone wrote: “So there is a dead horse that has been abandoned by its owners and the authorities and just left to float away some time.

“Who else thinks this is not acceptable?”

The Environment Agency did not want to comment and it’s thought they would only get involved if it caused a “flood risk.”

Instead it’s believed that the responsibility for clearing the carcass lies with either the owner of the land nearest to where the animal’s body was found, or it would be down to the owner of the horse to remove it.