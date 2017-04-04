Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The deadline to enter the Examiner Schools Awards is at the end of this week.

The awards are run in association with executive partners Vision for Education and you have until the end of Friday, April 7 to enter your school, teacher, pupil, or even a project that your school has done.

Anyone can make a nomination whether you are a teacher, pupil, parent or governor.

It’s free to enter. Simply download an entry form from the website, select a category or more than one if it applies to your school, complete the entry form and return it to us by the deadline.

Vision for Education are a teacher recruitment agency based at Wellington Mills in Oakes.

They said: “At Vision for Education, supporting our schools and teachers is always at the heart of what we do. The Examiner Schools Awards is a wonderful way of celebrating our local schools, teachers, and pupils’ hard work and we are very much looking forward to reading the entries.

“Vision for Education is very proud to be a partner in the Examiner Schools Awards. We know our schools and teachers do incredible things each and every day and what better way to celebrate their hard work. We wish them all the very best of luck!”

Contact the Huddersfield office on 01484 642889 and the website is www.visionforeducation.co.uk

Categories and criteria:

There are 11 categories and you can enter more than one.

Healthy Living Award:

For a class or whole school who make it a priority to lead a healthy lifestyle. This could be by exercising more, drinking more water, eating healthy foods or growing vegetables to use in the kitchen.

Active Community Award:

This award is for a class, year group or whole school who play an active role in their local community. It may be raising money for a local charity or getting involved in your community.

School Communication Award:

Open to all schools that have an excellent communication strategy which may include print such as school newspapers, newsletters and posters, online (websites or apps) and social media (Twitter and Facebook ) in the 2016/17 academic year. Communications should involve the whole school community.

Trainee Teacher of the Year:

Open to all trainee teachers on placement in Kirklees as part of school or university led teacher training courses. This award will recognise the excellent teachers of the future. (NQTs should apply for the Teacher of the Year award below.)

School Support Staff of the Year:

This award is for any member of non-teaching staff who has played a vital role in the running of the school and the happiness and security of the children. It may be a teaching assistant, administrative staff, caretaker or any other member of support staff who make a real difference to your school.

Inspirational Teacher of the Year:

Does your teacher inspire you? Are your children encouraged to achieve by an extra special teacher? Our teachers play a vital role in shaping the futures of our children. We are looking for a teacher who has shown constant dedication inspiring young people every day.

Headteacher of the Year:

For an outstanding school leader whose guidance and leadership has helped create a dynamic learning environment where the pupils are happy and encouraged to reach their full potential.

Class of the Year:

This award is for an outstanding class and their teacher. They will have worked together to really stand out in every aspect of school life, whether it be through fundraising, campaigning, excellence or simply helping to make their school a better place.

SEND School / Alternative Provision of the Year, sponsored by Vision for Education:

This award will recognise a SEND (special educational needs and disability) School or Alternative Educational Provision who, for what can be an array of reasons, deserve to be commended for their fantastic and inspirational work, progress, achievement and, most importantly, ‘making a difference’ in the last year. We would love to hear about your stories, new credentials, new provision or ways of working to help us recognise and celebrate the unique work that you do.

Primary School of the Year:

Awarded to the primary school who in the opinion of the judges have had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made, developed or built upon partnerships in the local or business community, achieved new credentials or achieved competition success. Whatever your achievements, tell us about them and get the recognition you deserve for your hard work.

Kirklees College Secondary School of the Year:

Awarded to the Secondary School who in the opinion of the judges have had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made or developed or built upon partnerships in the local or business community, achieved new credentials or achieved competition success. Whatever your achievements, tell us about them and achieve the recognition you deserve for your hard work.