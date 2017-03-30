Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A number of deadly knives have been confiscated by police in a crackdown on criminal drivers.

Officers carried out vehicle checks in a two-day operation earlier this week to tackle criminals using the roads.

The operation in the Sheepridge area resulted in three arrests:

* A 21-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

* A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of Class B drugs and an offensive weapon.

* And a 21-year-old man was arrested for driving while unfit through drink and drugs and resisting arrest.

Items seized included two knives, two cars, three stolen motorbikes and cannabis.

One motorbike was seized under Section 59 for being used in an anti-social manner

Ashbrow ward officer Pc Mark Bordman said: “We ran a similar operation during the summer last year which was incredibly successful and we wanted to replicate this in the area again.

“Our aim for Operation Transpark was to tackle offences on the district’s roads, along with anti-social behaviour and ultimately deny criminals the use of the roads. The results for the two-day operation were exceptional.

“We focused on the Ashbrow ward area of Kirklees and after seizing a number of vehicles and items, along with making a number of arrests, we hope that residents will be reassured that we are doing everything we can to make the streets safer and deny criminals the use of the roads.

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, who joined the operation on Monday afternoon, said: “This was a fantastic bit of policing with some really tangible results.”

Also on Monday, the PCC visited the Thornton Lodge Community Centre where he visited a group which has been set up using funds granted by the Safer Communities Fund.

The group of women was set up so that members of the community can meet up each week to share ideas, life experiences and skills. Police along with partner agencies are supporting these initiatives and also providing crime prevention advice to members.

Mr Burns-Williamson added: “Thornton Lodge Community Centre received £7,832 from my Safer Communities Fund and have done some really positive work in their community tackling anti-social behaviour. Their original project looked to provide diversionary activities and empower young people and the wider community and I was pleased to see how well it had developed to prevent crime.”