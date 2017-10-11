Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A deaf man broke into his mother-in-law's home in a desperate bid to get to his estranged wife, a court heard.

Lee Senior behaved like a “wild man” according to one witness when he turned up at the house in Dewsbury on May 13, smashing a window to get into the conservatory.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court when he could not get through the locked door into the house he broke another window to give him access.

Meanwhile, his wife Amy and other members of her family had barricaded themselves into an upstairs bedroom.

Although Senior was able to get into the house after breaking a front window he could not get into that room.

He then climbed on to the roof and tried to reach her that way only to fall off, injuring himself.

Mr Galley said Senior’s wife had moved out of their matrimonial home to her mother’s address because she wanted a “cooling off period.”

But he had difficulty accepting that.

Senior, who is deaf, told a probation officer that having relied on his wife he became isolated, not being able to sign to other people.

He caused damage writing on the walls of their home in Princess Crescent with marker pens, slashing her shoes and ripping up her passport before trying to see her.

After his fall he was treated in hospital and subsequently bailed.

He then sent his wife messages making her concerned for his safety in July.

He was eventually found in Scarborough by the police and was remanded in custody.

Ian Cook, representing Senior, said he now realised his behaviour that day must have been utterly terrifying for all those involved and he was deeply remorseful.

He had hoped he could rekindle their 20 year relationship but now accepted it was over.

Mr Cook said: “That sense of isolation unfortunately he dealt with by resorting to alcohol as a crutch.”

His actions had been totally out of character.

Being on remand in prison had been like solitary confinement for him because he could not communicate with anyone and in addition he was in pain, still wearing a brace for his back injuries sustained in the fall.

Senior, 32, a joiner, of Chatsworth Terrace, Earlsheaton admitted having an offensive weapon, two charges of damage and burglary with intent to commit damage.

He was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for two years with 30 rehabilitation activity days and a four month curfew from 8pm to 5am.

Judge Robin Mairs accepted his remorse was genuine and said the best protection for the future was to ensure nothing similar happened again.