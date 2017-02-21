A deaf man has fulfilled his childhood dream of working at a Huddersfield supermarket.

David Brook, who is completely deaf in his right ear and severely deaf in his left ear, told his mother when he was a little boy: “When I grow up I want to work at Asda.”

The 34-year-old now works in the produce section of his local store in Bradford Road, Brackenhall.

David had initially gained a work experience placement at the store at the age of 20.

Deaf Huddersfield Asda employee David Brook with colleagues

“I like helping people and making sure everything looks perfect,” he said. “If a customer asks me a question, I will lip read. If I’ve not heard them properly, I will ask them to repeat it or ask a colleague to help them.

“I don’t really have any issues because a lot of the customers know me. Working at Asda has made me have more confidence and I actually enjoy meeting new people.”

Matthew Hayes, deputy store manager, said: “He’s so well liked by both customers and colleagues – he’s a hugely popular character.

“He always has a smile on his face – he’s so friendly and has this knack of just making people feel comfortable straight away.”

