A deaf man has fulfilled his childhood dream of working at a Huddersfield supermarket.

David Brook, who is completely deaf in his right ear and severely deaf in his left ear, told his mother when he was a little boy: “When I grow up I want to work at Asda.”

The 34-year-old now works in the produce section of his local store in Bradford Road, Brackenhall.

David had initially gained a work experience placement at the store at the age of 20.

“I like helping people and making sure everything looks perfect,” he said. “If a customer asks me a question, I will lip read. If I’ve not heard them properly, I will ask them to repeat it or ask a colleague to help them.

“I don’t really have any issues because a lot of the customers know me. Working at Asda has made me have more confidence and I actually enjoy meeting new people.”

Matthew Hayes, deputy store manager, said: “He’s so well liked by both customers and colleagues – he’s a hugely popular character.

“He always has a smile on his face – he’s so friendly and has this knack of just making people feel comfortable straight away.”