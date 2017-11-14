Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sudden death of a 76-year-old man at a house near Dewsbury was due to “chemical exposure,” a fire chief has said.

Up to a dozen emergency service vehicles, including police, ambulance and fire crews, were sent to Jacksons Lane, Thornhill Edge, on Tuesday lunchtime following the discovery of the man’s body.

Watch Commander Richard Carr, of Dewsbury Fire Station, said the death was due to chemical exposure but he declined to say what type of chemical was involved.

Mr Carr said samples were taken from the address using specialist monitoring equipment.

He added: “Two personnel wearing breathing apparatus were needed to take these samples.” The fire service left the scene at 3.30pm.

In a statement a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended at a property on Jacksons Lane, Dewsbury, following the sudden death of a 76-year-old male present there.

“Due to chemical materials found in the house, specialist firefighters have attended alongside the ambulance service and the police. There is not believed to be any wider threat to the general public and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the man’s death.”

The Examiner understands that the cause of the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious.