A man who was inspired to help Huddersfield’s homeless by a young woman sleeping rough has posted a moving tribute to her following her tragic death.

Roxanne Davis, 28, known as Roxy, died on Sunday at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after contracting pneumonia.

One of her aunts, Pat Clay Davis, 37, from Barnsley, said the main cause of death, however, was endocarditis, a rare and potentially fatal infection of the inner lining of the heart.

Dave Kennedy , who set up Huddersfield Change Project , wrote on Facebook that it was Roxy who inspired him “to take my little idea of collecting donations for the homeless and less fortunate people of our town to a wider scale.

“Seeing that happy smiley face sat outside Boots day in, day out, with her hugely faithful dog Bonnie, not only made me see that there were females in troubled situations as well as males, but also that these people wear the bravest smiles and the demeanour of what everyday people often don’t show, and Roxy put a lot of people living fulfilled lives to shame with her smile and her wit.

“No one is, or was, to blame for what happened to this lovely young lady. She lost her way because of an illness that a lot of people, including several local support groups, including the one I founded, and her lovely family, were helping her with.

“But before the support could triumph over the issues she had, it became too late. And her body gave up on her.”

Mr Kennedy’s post attracted around 1,000 views on Facebook.

Pat wrote: “I read this with tears rolling down my face. I need people to know that Roxy’s family didn’t just give up on her. We didn’t abandon her. We loved her so much we can’t imagine a life where we’ll never see her beautiful smile again.

“We just couldn’t fix her and she was too proud to let us try. I guess our little girl was just too broken to be fixed.”

Pat told the Examiner Roxy’s mother Jo Davis, 45, of Clayton West , is devastated by her death. She said: “Roxy left home at 16 and spent most of her life in the Huddersfield/Clayton West area.

“We saw her quite a bit at family gatherings but we saw less and less of her in recent years.

“We were aware that she was homeless but she was telling us that she was living with friends, sleeping on their sofas. I invited her over for Christmas but it didn’t happen.

“She was semi-conscious when she was admitted to hospital on February 19 and placed in intensive care straightaway.

“The tributes have helped very much, they really have.”