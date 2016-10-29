Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A painter and decorator claimed he had accidentally taken a knife he used for work out with him when he was arrested for threatening behaviour in Huddersfield town centre.

Haseeb Khalid, 22, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor, was convicted earlier this month of possessing a knife in a public place, John William Street, on August 18.

The bench at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant had also been convicted of using threatening words on the same day.

Prosecutor, Andy Wills, said the incident occurred in the early hours outside Nando’s when the defendant “became aware of an Asian male, (Ama Deep), wearing a white T-shirt”.

The two men became involved in a brief argument witnessed by another man, Matthew Steel, and ended with Khalid telling Deep: “Back off or I will stab you. “

He then produced a knife.

“Matthew said it was like a Swiss army knife. Police were dispatched. He tried to discard the knife but the blue handled knife was found by police.

“He made a full and frank admission and said he used the knife at work and claimed he put it back in his pocket by ‘mistake’.

“He told police: ‘I knew I should not have had the knife on me.’

He admitted downing five vodkas and was asked whether he thought ‘your actions could have made people scared? He replied ‘Yes’”.

Mr Wills said the defendant had a previous conviction for robbery in 2013 for which he received a suspended prison sentence.

In mitigation Khalid Hussain said the defendant used the knife for fitting wallpaper.

He said: “He ought to have taken a taxi and put the knife right out of sight and then gone back out.”

And referring to his actions he added: “He realised that what he had done was wrong.”

Chairman of the bench, Sue Lamb, said: “We think 26 weeks is appropriate custody but we are prepared to suspend this sentence for two years.”

Demands for knife crime crackdown after Huddersfield town centre attacks

She ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and 15 days rehabiltation activity requirement.

She told him: “If you break any of the requirements you can expect to serve this sentence. This is a very serious offence.”

A concurrent sentence of 10 weeks was imposed for the second offence and he was told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £115 at £40 per month.

Ms Lamb also ordered the destruction of the knife.