Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weather across Huddersfield has been bitingly cold over the weekend.

But luckily temperatures are set to return to a slightly milder figure this week.

Minus marks on your car dashboard will disappear as temperatures return to between two and three degrees, while forecasters have predicted snow to return to heavy rain this evening (Tuesday).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Met Office said: “After a frosty but largely sunny start with icy stretches likely on untreated surfaces, cloud will gradually increase, bringing perhaps a few afternoon wintry showers across the Pennines.”

Temperatures will continue to increase slightly throughout the week, peaking at five to six degrees on Wednesday.

Forecasters at the Met Office added: “[It will be] generally rather cold. There will be overnight frosts, and so an ice risk, as sometimes wintry scattered showers will continue Thursday and Friday, before dying away through Saturday.”