Defibrillator thief defied probation order to travel to Majorca

A man who hit the headlines last year when he stole a paramedic’s defribrillator has been jailed by a judge for failing to comply with his suspended sentence order.

Samuel Conyers was given a chance to avoid prison last October after he picked up a bag containing the £15,000 device while paramedics were dealing with an injured patient.

Conyers, who had been on a night out, grabbed the bag while paramedics were helping their patient into an ambulance.

The 24-year-old, of Longley Gardens, Greetland, admitted a charge of theft on the basis that he had stolen the bag without knowing what was in it.

Prosecutor John Bull told Bradford Crown Court last year that the ambulance staff had been dealing with an incident in the Silver Street area of Halifax in the early hours and the bag had been left unattended.

“The defendant, who was passing by at the time, saw the item on the street and simply picked it up and took it with him,” said Mr Bull.

Conyers left in a taxi, but the police were able to trace him and he was arrested after a short chase and the defibrillator was found abandoned in the garden.

Mr Bull said he was not aware of any damage having caused to the equipment.

Judge Peter Benson accepted that Conyers’ behaviour had been “opportunistic” and the circumstances of the theft were somewhat unusual.

Judge Benson said it was clear that the defendant was affected by drink at the time, but had stolen a valuable and important piece of medical equipment.

The judge told Conyers that his prison sentence of six months could be suspended for two years, but he would also have complete a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days.

But Conyers was back in front of a judge at Bradford Crown Court after being arrested on his return the UK from Spain.

Prosecutor Clare Walsh told Judge David Hatton QC that Conyers had only done nine out of the 35 rehabilitation days and the probation service had described his compliance with the order as unsatisfactory.

Conyers’ lawyer Nigel Jamieson said a number of issues led to his client deciding to go to Majorca, but he had not intended to stay there as long as he did.

“He did go and he shouldn’t have done,” conceded Mr Jamieson.

“At the very least he should got permission first.”

The court heard that Conyers had been working while he was out in Majorca over the summer months and he realised he would be arrested when he returned.

Mr Jamieson said Conyers wanted to complete the order and make a fresh start, but Judge Hatton said the defendant had shown “very little commitment” to fulfilling the order.

“Shortly afterwards you took yourself off to Spain without telling anyone and remained there without informing anyone,” said the judge.

“People would think I had taken leave of my senses if I did not activate the suspended sentence which I do to the extent of 22 weeks in prison.”