Police discovered cannabis deals in a man’s bedroom after he and friends were stopped in a car in Huddersfield.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ashley Hyde was driving a Vauxhall Corsa belonging to one friend with another, Tristan Thomas, sitting in the back when they were spotted in Leeds Road on January 24 last year.

The officers could immediately smelled cannabis in the car and began to search the vehicle and Hyde then admitted he had some with him and 3.91 grammes were seized.

That led to Hyde’s home in Pollard Street, Fartown, being searched and in his locked bedroom they seized 27.2 grammes of cannabis in one package and a further 21 grammes split into 20 deals in another package. They also found a Kinder egg containing some cocaine consistent with personal use.

Jon Gregg, prosecuting, told the court there were also weighing scales, a small safe and £100 in mixed bank notes. Although no drugs were found on him, Thomas’ fingerprints were discovered on the cannabis packaging.

He said it was the crown’s case the enterprise had been set up by both of them. Hyde said he had bought the cannabis to last him a few weeks and fund his cannabis habit.

The court heard both were working and had references from a community group indicating their good prospects for the future.

Hyde, 21 and Thomas, also 21, of Sunny View Crescent, Deighton each admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing cocaine and were sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 18 months with 200 hours unpaid work.

Judge Robin Mairs said he could have imposed immediate jail sentences but had read glowing references for both that they were “looked up to as beacons of light for the community.”

He told them: “You are young men both of considerable potential and both came close to potentially throwing that future away because of setting up a little business to sell cannabis, whether to friends or not it doesn’t matter. Selling drugs is always a serious offence passing the custody threshold.”

He said it was only because of their previous good character and work record he was prepared to give them a chance.