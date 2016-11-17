Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Deighton woman claimed more than £4,000 in benefits she was not entitled to because she had a job, a court heard.

Kirklees magistrates were told that Samantha Morris’ application for housing benefit and Jobseeker’s Allowance was fraudulent from the outset.

The 49-year-old from Whitacre Street pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to benefit.

Morris made fraudulent claims for the benefits between May 2014 and March 2015.

At the time she claimed to Kirklees Council and the Department for Work and Pensions that she was unemployed and had no other source of income.

Morris was warned to inform the departments if her circumstances changed but a random investigation revealed that she was in paid employment.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that Morris was overpaid £4,503 as a result of the fraud.

He told magistrates that she was given several opportunities to attend for an interview over the offences but failed to do so and was summoned to attend court.

Paul Normandale, mitigating, said: “Ms Morris works all hours of the day, night and day, and seven days a week.

“She contacted the authorities but couldn’t make appointments because of her work commitments.

“She signed on and got the job and accepts that she didn’t tell them about it.

“This was because she was on probation for three months and didn’t know it was going to be permanent.”

Magistrates sentenced Morris to a community order with 250 hours of unpaid work.

She also has to pay £85 court costs and £60 victim surcharge.