A Deighton man who went out during his curfew hours claimed that he lost patience after repeated attempts to fit his monitoring tag failed – because of a power cut.

Kirklees magistrates heard that staff from security firm EMS had attended at the Deighton Road address several times to fit Kieron Livesey’s electronic monitoring tag.

They left after finding the address in darkness, the Huddersfield court was told.

But the 38-year-old’s solicitor said that this was caused by a power cut due to ongoing works on the street and Livesey was in the whole time.

Then when EMS officers contacted him following one unsuccessful visit he told them that he’d gone into town – because he was fed up of waiting for them in the dark.

Livesey pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to make himself available for the equipment to be fitted.

He was sentenced to an electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks in January following an offence of drink-driving.

Magistrates heard that on that occasion EMS officers attended his home on March 29 the semi-detached property was in darkness.

They later got in touch with him by phone and he admitted that he had gone out into the town centre but could be home in half-an-hour.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said: “He had been concerned about his power due to work by the electrical board on his street and came back to court to make representations for an alternative address to be considered.

“This was considered to be unsuitable but the whole street was being dug up and affecting all the properties.

“He called (EMS) to say that he was still there, sat in darkness and waiting for somebody to come.

“Nobody did and in frustration he left.”

Magistrates revoked the order and re-sentenced Livesey to a new 16-week curfew order.

They warned him to be in by 6pm – and promised that EMS officers will make every effort to keep in close contact with him.