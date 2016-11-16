Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Deighton woman faces arrest after missing court for the third time.

Jasvinder Kaur, of Warrenside, is charged with benefit fraud.

She is accused of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to housing and council tax benefit.

Between September 2012 and June 2015 the 29-year-old allegedly failed to inform Calderdale Council that her earnings had increased.

Kirklees magistrates heard that Kaur had previously asked for the court to adjourn her case twice.

On one occasion this was for a hospital appointment, the Huddersfield court was told.

Another time her finance requested an adjournment for their honeymoon.

Kaur’s case was adjourned until yesterday (Nov 16) but this time she claimed to be stuck in India and asked for the hearing to take place in her absence.

Magistrates declined this request and issued a warrant for her arrest.