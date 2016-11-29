Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Deighton woman committed benefit fraud after failing to declare that her wages had increased.

Jasvinder Kaur was overpaid more than £6,000 as a result in housing and council tax benefits that she was not entitled to, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Kaur, of Warrenside, pleaded guilty to failing to notify Calderdale Council of a change in her circumstances likely to affect her entitlement to benefits.

The fraud happened between May 2012 and June 2015, resulting in an overpayment of £6,846.

She received benefits on the basis that she was working for 15 hours a week, however, when her wages increased she failed to notify the council.

Kaur, who had no previous convictions, is now paying back the fraudulently obtained cash.

Her solicitor explained that when her marriage broke down she had to find her own accommodation and was struggling financially.

Four months after making her initial claim for benefits she was given overtime at work and these hours were later increased from 15 to 39 hours a week.

Due to her debt she then buried her head in the sand and failed to declare that her circumstances had changed.

Magistrates sentenced her to a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay £85 costs and £60 costs.