Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-vehicle accident is causing delays on the M62 near Huddersfield.

All four lanes westbound between Chain Bar and Brighouse were closed in the past hour after a collision.

Highways England officers have sealed off the route to clear up debris and recover the vehicles involved.

The incident has caused tailbacks past J26 up to J27 at Birstall.

The damaged vehicles have been cleared but delays are currently about ten minutes.

Meanwhile, drivers are being warned to be careful as they travel over the Pennines on the M62 .

Snow is falling on the higher parts of the M62, west of J23 at Ainley Top , with motorists urged to take care.