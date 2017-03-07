Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist has been given a suspended jail sentence after a police chase in Heckmondwike.

Leeds Crown Court heard two officers on mobile patrol saw a black Audi A3 travelling towards them at speed around 11.30pm on Christmas Eve 2015.

They turned their vehicle and followed in Westgate, putting on blue lights indicating the driver to stop, but Mohammed Hussain drove on.

Over the following minutes he drove over the speed limit, ignoring speed bumps and crossed junctions without stopping as he went through Wormald Street and Union Street.

Stephen Littlewood, prosecuting, said a Vauxhall Vectra was forced to make an emergency stop to avoid a collision.

Officers followed him into Union Street and Huddersfield Road and at one stage saw the vehicle stop and passengers got out and made off.

There was then a collision with the police car before the driver also tried to run off but hurt his knee in the process and was caught in Blanket Hall Street.

Robin Frieze, representing Hussain, said he had a clean driving licence and was insured to drive the car while his own was in for repairs but he had been put under some pressure to drive on from a passenger who did not want to be spoken to by police.

He had not deliberately rammed the police car. Fortunately no one was injured by his actions other than himself.

He said the loss of his licence to Hussain as a result of what he did would hit him and his family hard over any period of disqualification.

Hussain, 28, of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, had been due to stand trial but changed his plea to guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, with 170 hours' unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £600 costs.

Judge Neil Clark told him it was a deliberate piece of dangerous driving: “You didn’t stop and frankly if it was because someone didn’t want to be spoken to by the police makes it worse.”

He said Hussain put himself and others in danger of a serious collision. “What on earth you think you were doing driving that way, risking not only your own health but risking the support you provide to your wife and family I don’t know.”