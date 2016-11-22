Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy a job with meals on wheels?

On-demand restaurant meals delivery service Deliveroo has launched in Huddersfield and plans to recruit 50 jobs in the first year.

The firm is seeking cyclists, scooter or motorbike riders to deliver freshly-cooked food from more than 15 restaurants across the town delivered to the customers’ door within 30 minutes.

Deliveroo is looking for “riding enthusiasts who enjoy cycling as a hobby or individuals who are looking for a way to keep fit, with the added benefit of making some extra money”.

Deliveroo riders are classed as self-employed and will earn fees of up £6 an hour plus £1 per delivery. Applicants will need a bicycle, scooter or motorbike and relevant safety equipment as well as a Smartphone.

Caroline Hazlehurst, general manager at Deliveroo, said: “We’re extremely excited to be launching in Huddersfield and we’re looking forward to bringing some of the city’s delicious dishes straight from the hands of local chefs to customers’ doors.”

Deliveroo customers can order via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 12 noon and 11pm, from a variety of independent and high-quality chain restaurants delivered to their homes and offices.