A Huddersfield care agency for people living with physical disabilities, dementia and mental health needs has been described by a watchdog as “not consistently safe”.

White Dove Care Ltd, in St John’s Road, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in August and at the time of that inspection staff were supporting 10 people in their own homes.

The commission says that despite being rated good for being caring and responsive there were concerns over three other aspects of its care namely safety, effectiveness and whether or not it is well led.

The latter three all required improvement.

On safety the report said: “The service was not consistently safe.

"People’s risks were not always assessed, risk assessments that were in place did not have enough detail to minimise and manage risk.

“Recruitment process was not always robust.

"The registered manager told us care workers were not supporting people with their medicines but we found evidences this was happening.”

And, overall, the report says: “At the last inspection on September 5 2016 the service was rated ‘requires improvement’ and had three breaches of regulation related to safe care and treatment, good governance and staffing.

“Following the last inspection, we asked the provider to take action to make improvements to their processes in relation to risk assessments, staff supervision and auditing.

“At this inspection we found the service had only made improvements in relation to staff supervision; the other areas were in continuous breach, and we found two new breaches in relation to consent and safe recruitment.”

Crucially, though, the report admits that: “People told us they were treated with respect and dignity.

"They said they were always given choice in relation to their care and care workers respected their decisions.

"Care plans were personalised to people’s care needs and preferences.

“People and their relatives told us they thought the service was well managed.”

However, the report’s author says: “The service was not always well-led” and “not always effective.”

In particular it adds: “The registered provider was not working in line with the legislation to assess people’s mental capacity and support their decision-making” and “the registered manager had not implemented the necessary changes to address all the breaches in regulation found during last inspection.”

White Dove Care was approached for comment.