Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

'Dementia friendly' cops give backing to World Alzheimer's Day

  • Updated
  • By

Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team lead by example

Manager Phil Thompson and colleagues Kulbir Lally and Gaynor Strangeway who helped a confused customer at Sainsbury's, Shore Head, Huddersfield.
Manager Phil Thompson and colleagues Kulbir Lally and Gaynor Strangeway who helped a confused customer at Sainsbury's, Shore Head, Huddersfield.

Police have given their backing to World Alzheimer’s Day.

West Yorkshire Police are working to become a “dementia friendly” force – with Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team leading by example.

Back in July PC Dave Cant and staff from Sainsbury’s Shorehead store in Huddersfield teamed up to help an elderly woman who became confused while out shopping.

Store staff saw the woman becoming distressed and called police. They gave her a cup of tea and stayed with her until police arrived.

PC Cant then befriended the woman and took her home.

Manager Phil Thompson and colleagues Kulbir Lally and Gaynor Strangeway who helped a confused customer at Sainsbury's, Shore Head, Huddersfield.
Manager Phil Thompson and colleagues Kulbir Lally and Gaynor Strangeway who helped a confused customer at Sainsbury's, Shore Head, Huddersfield.

The woman gripped the officer’s hand tightly and refused to let go, even as he changed gear in the police car.

PC Cant’s kindness touched people across the country and a post on Kirklees Rural’s Facebook page was seen by more than 1.5 million people.

Modest PC Cant, who lost his mum Pat to Alzheimer’s at the age of 64, said he only did what “any other cop” would have done.

He said: “It’s a sad state of our times where we’re actually dealing with more and more people with mental health illnesses, dementia and medical emergencies.

“I’ve got previous experience of dementia having cared for my mum, bless her, so I knew exactly what we were looking at.

“We’ve had dementia training at work, so it were clear what we were dealing with.”

A spokesman for Kirklees Rural NPT urged people to be more aware of dementia and said: “Little things make a huge difference when dealing with people with dementia.

“You can help by becoming a ‘dementia friend’ and having a better understanding of dementia.”

Today's top stories

Who's the new Lindley Moor's resident? Nasty attack in town centre Video of statues being pinched Council will pay for Hunters mess
1 of 4

Recently Published

Huddersfield conman who duped OAPs out of £300,000 was "homeless man" from good Samaritan tale

Louie Cooper, 22, is the Huddersfield bar manager who helped homeless Omar Arshad find work by buying him a suit

Omar Arshad was recognised by one of his victims as the homeless man helped by a town centre bar manager

Previous Articles

Meet the Sainsbury's staff who went the extra mile for dementia sufferer

Supermarket workers looked after confused woman for four hours

Related Tags

In The News
Alzheimer's disease
Places
Huddersfield
Kirklees
Organisations
West Yorkshire Police
Facebook

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. West Yorkshire Police
    Drivers stopped in Huddersfield as part of European Day Without a Road Death
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Watch: Brazen thieves caught on CCTV stealing garden statues
  3. Lindley Moor
    Who's behind the Lindley Moor development? Mystery warehouse builder revealed
  4. West Yorkshire Police
    Calderdale police officers dismissed for 'inappropriate' behaviour towards young women
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    Have you been caught out by 'window cleaning' scam?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent