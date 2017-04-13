Former Bretton Hall buildings are demolished at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Demolition is well underway at the historic Bretton Hall drama college where many British performers learned their trade.

One of the last remaining student accommodation blocks has been knocked down at the former college campus situated in the grounds of Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Leeds-based real estate developer Rushbond is currently transforming the site in West Bretton, near the border of Kirklees and Wakefield, into a multi-million pound luxury hotel and conference centre.

The hall and old library buildings will be turned into the hotel, with up to 120 bedrooms. It will include restaurants, a bar, meetings rooms and wedding facilities along with a gym and dry spa.

Bretton Hall College originally opened in 1949 as a teacher training college before becoming a performing arts college when it merged with the University of Leeds in 2001.

Clr Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “As the old student blocks come down it opens up a new future for this superb historic building.

“I am very pleased that we have attracted a developer like Rushbond, who is creating such a high quality and unique offer.

“This multi-million pound investment will attract even more visitors to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park and the district, and will continue to build Wakefield’s reputation as a cultural, tourism and business destination.”

Ex-Bretton Hall students include actor Reece Shearsmith, who starred in Inside No 9, Psychoville and League of Gentlemen, the latter of which was partially filmed in Marsden and Todmorden. Other alumni include former Emmerdale actress Kate McGregor, who played shopkeeper Emily Kirk.

The college finally closed in 2007 and Rushbond’s work on site started in March 2016.

The development includes converting the Grade II* listed mansion into a hotel and refurbishing some of the other listed buildings.

Demolition of the student accommodation blocks, which were built in the 1960s and 1970s, to make way for new buildings is a key milestone in the development.

Most of the 11 hostels have now been knocked down, including Eglinton, Litherop, Swithen and Haigh, and Grasshopper will be the last to go in late 2017.