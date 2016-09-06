Login Register
Dentist Anthony Cale fined for harassing his estranged wife

He threatened to claim that she had stabbed him

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A dentist has admitted harassing his estranged wife by making unwanted phone calls to her – then threatened to report her for a stabbing.

Anthony Cale, of Gorse Bank Farm in Hepworth, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He pleaded guilty to harassment between August 4 and 20.

The court heard that the 60-year-old had been married to Janet Cale for 16 years and they had a teenage daughter.

Cale was recently arrested after his wife, secretary of his dental practice, made a complaint to police about him and he was banned from contacting her.

But on August 9 he called her mobile phone and then landline from a payphone and told her that he didn’t want to get a divorce.

He was warned about his bail conditions but called her again on August 15.

Then four days later Cale sent a text to his daughter asking her to talk to Mrs Cale.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said: “He said: ‘Talk to your mum, none of this mess is necessary.

“’I’m going to report your mum for stabbing me – she’ll face five years in prison’.”

Mark Mangano, mitigating, said that his client had wanted to discuss the couple’s daughter who was unwell and receiving treatment.

However he realised that the manner of his contact constituted harassment.

He added that Cale has his own dental practice and his estranged wife is still the company secretary.

Because of this situation District Judge Michael Fanning said that he could not make a restraining order.

Cale was instead told to pay £900 fine as well as £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.

