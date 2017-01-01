Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council staff tipped off police after realising there was a cannabis farm at a property in Newsome.

Officers then went round to the house in Ing Lane May 12 and discovered the electricity had been by-passed and 23 cannabis plants were growing in either a bedroom or an attic room.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court they also found Ricki David Emmett at the premises and he confirmed he was responsible.

The police found 15 plants in a bedroom and eight in the attic with an estimated yield of up two kilogrammes with a wholesale value of around £9,000.

Emmett admitted he had researched how to grow the cannabis and had then changed his mind but others had put pressure on him to continue.

Ben Thomas, representing Emmett, said the plants were some time from full flowering maturity and the estimation of yield was much too high.

Emmett had served in the 40th regiment Royal Artillery for more than five years and had suffered from depression since.

The accommodation involved had been a temporary address and the growth was investigated by him because of some financial problems at the time.

He was currently not able to work because of a slipped disc but had approached the British Legion for help to do a plastering course in the future and had found some permanent accommodation with a more settled lifestyle.

Mr Thomas urged the court not to jail him immediately.

“This man made a foolish and reckless mistake in thinking this would be a sensible way to make some money,” he told the court.

Emmett, 33 of Bankfield Road, Manchester Road, Huddersfield admitted producing cannabis and was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 18 months with 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement and a 30 day curfew from 8.30pm to 6.30am.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told him it was a serious offence, particularly because of the problems caused by skunk cannabis, but he was prepared to give him a chance.