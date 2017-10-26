Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birkby man who missed his probation appointments said his depression made communicating with others difficult.

Edward Hughes, of Birkby Hall Road, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his community order.

The 38-year-old was given the order, which included six months of drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity days last month.

But he missed two office based appointments on September 20 and 27 and did not provide an acceptable explanation for this.

Kirklees magistrates were told that there were issues in terms of Hughes’ motivation and compliance with the order.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that while her client went to his initial appointment he hasn’t attended since.

She added: “Mr Hughes suffers from depressive illness and has been struggling with it.

“He becomes insular and finds it difficult to communicate.”

Mrs Kidd told magistrates that Hughes apologised for failing to maintain contact with probation staff.

She added: “He wants to engage with this order, it’s something he needs to do.”

Magistrates added an extra three days of rehabilitation activities to Hughes’ order as punishment.

They also ordered him to pay £50 contribution towards court costs.