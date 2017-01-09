Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man found with sick images of child and animal porn got hooked on pornography after becoming depressed due to his strict Islamic upbringing.

Police searched Saleem Patel’s Dewsbury home after he was arrested in London for an offence of voyeurism after filming a woman breastfeeding.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that as a consequence of this a number of computer devices were seized from the 40-year-old’s home.

They included various images which were examined by a West Yorkshire Police forensics expert.

Of the images found one of these was classed as falling under category A, the most serious category of indecent images and involving penetrative sexual activity.

Two images fell within category B and four were classed as category C.

Patel also had in his possession two prohibited images of children and two extreme pornography images.

Mr Bozman explained that these showed acts of bestiality involving a horse and a dog.

The offences came to light in April 2015 after Patel was arrested and later sentenced to a community order for outraging public decency.

Stuart Field, mitigating, said that his client was brought up in Dewsbury and had the best education but a strict upbringing.

He told magistrates: “There was a strong Islamic emphasis within the family.

“Mr Patel found himself in a strict upbringing and not being able to go out and have the opportunities socially that he had seen with his colleagues and friends.

“That led to depression and Mr Patel discovered internet pornography.

“What started off as an interest became an obsession and that grew into an addiction.”

Mr Field added that Patel was not attracted to children but they were “collateral to the legal surfing he was doing.”

He said the impact of legal proceedings on his client had been “catastrophic” with him losing his managerial position when police informed his employer.

Mr Field said: “He moved from Dewsbury, not because of the reaction in the community but because of his shame.”

Magistrates heard that Patel, currently of Paragon Street in Hull, was in the process of moving back to the town.

They ordered him to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for five years.

Patel must also complete a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

His computer equipment seized will be forfeited and destroyed.

He must pay £85 costs and £60 victim surcharge.